Golden Rule Peace Boat coming to Winona

The storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat will be arriving in Winona Sunday evening and departing Tuesday morning, to continue its mission of raising awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and to build support for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

The 34-foot wooden ketch is sailing on a 15-month voyage around the “Great Loop” of the central, southern and eastern United States, making 100 ports-of-call. The Golden Rule is a national project of Veterans For Peace, which owns the boat.

The public is invited to see this historic peace boat, to hear about nuclear issues today, and to learn how we can stop the possibility of nuclear war. Boat tours will also be available.

Church, school and civic groups are welcome to schedule an educational presentation by contacting the Golden Rule project manager Helen Jaccard at vfpgoldenruleproject@gmail.com or 206-992-6364.

“We are sailing for a nuclear-free world and a peaceful, sustainable future,” says project manager Helen Jaccard. “Our mission is all the more urgent now that the two nuclear superpowers are confronting one another in Ukraine, greatly increasing the possibility of nuclear war”

History of Golden RuleFrom 1946 to 1958 the U.S. dropped 67 nuclear bombs in the Marshall Islands, displacing the indigenous inhabitants and spreading radiation around the globe. The concerned public tried to stop the nuclear weapons testing, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Finally, in 1958, four Quaker peace activists tried to sail Golden Rule to the Marshall Islands to interfere with the tests. They left out of Los Angeles and stopped for supplies in Honolulu, where the crew was arrested and prevented from continuing. The arrests sparked worldwide awareness of the dangers of radiation, which was also being found in mother’s milk. In 1963, President Kennedy, along with leaders of the UK and the USSR, signed the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, banning nuclear testing in the air, the water, or space, but allowed it to continue underground. Today, most nuclear testing is done via computer simulation.

In 2010 Golden Rule was found as a sunken, derelict wreck in northern California’s Humboldt Bay. Over the following five years, she was lovingly restored by members of Veterans For Peace, Quakers and wooden boat lovers. Her original mission was also restored – sailing for a world free of nuclear weapons. Since 2015 the Golden Rule has plied the waters of the West Coast, in British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, California and Mexico, even sailing to all the Hawai’ian islands.