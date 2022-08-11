Golf tournament benefits MSC Southeast Foundation scholarships, raises almost $42,000

The 14th Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament, hosted by Minnesota State College Southeast Foundation, took place on August 1 at Cedar Valley Golf Course in Winona.

This year, 147 golfers participated in the event, which raises funds to support scholarships and programs at Minnesota State College Southeast.

“It was a perfect day for golf, and we had a record number of golfers,” stated Casie Johnson, the college’s Director of Stewardship and Foundation Operations. “We are thrilled to announce that we raised almost $42,000 this year, by far the most ever for our Winona tournament.”

“We are so grateful to our supporters and participants who helped make this event such a stunning success,” said Josiah Litant, the college's Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Executive Director of MSC Southeast Foundation. “Their commitment to supporting our Foundation — and most importantly to supporting our students — truly speaks to the passion that our community has for the college and the work we do.”

The day’s activities included 18 holes of four-person scramble golf, a variety of golf related games, an arm span raffle, and a picnic style dinner. In addition to the sponsors listed below, area businesses donated over $15,000 in items for the silent auction.

“The funds raised from this event are critical to helping us provide scholarships to ensure that our students have continued access to an affordable college education, and we are deeply appreciative of everyone who helps us make that possible,” said Litant.

Event Sponsor

• WNB Financial

Eagle Sponsors

• Alliant Castings

• Altra Federal Credit Union

• Avient Corporation

• Excel Images

• HBC, Inc.

• Jumpstart Sales, Inc.

• Merchants Bank

• Miller Ingenuity

• OWA Architects, LLC.

• River Valley Media Group

• Solvay

• Winona State University

• Xcel Energy

Birdie Sponsors

• Nick & Maria Lundquist

• Mississippi Welders Supply Co.

• RTP Co.

Par Sponsors

• Farmers Insurance – Doug Troke Agency

• Fastenal

• Itechra

• Lewiston Auto

• Dan & Natalie Matejka

• Jerry & Pat Papenfuss

• Plumbers Mechanical Group

• Supreme Graphics

• Winona Nursery

• WKBT News 8 Now

• Wm. Miller Scrap Co.

Other Contributors

• Hoff Celebration of Life Center

• Options Plus Homecare

• Ron Wenzel