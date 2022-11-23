 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Walz appoints Clinefelter to fill 3rd Judicial District vacancy

  • 0

Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Jeremy Clinefelter as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s 3 Jrdudicial District.

Clinefelter will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat and will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County.

“I am excited to appoint Jeremy Clinefelter to the Fillmore County bench,” said Walz. “He is a proven leader with an extensive legal background working as a public defender, county attorney, and private attorney. He will be a tremendous asset to the 3rd Judicial District.”

Minnesota’s Third Judicial District encompasses Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona counties.

Clinefelter is the managing attorney of the 3rd Judicial District Public Defender’s Office in Owatonna. In this role, he supervises attorneys and support staff serving indigent clients in Rice, Waseca, Steele, Freeborn and Mower Counties. Clinefelter previously worked in private practice at the Donnelly Law Office, where he represented clients in criminal, child protection, civil commitment, guardianship and conservatorship matters. He also served as an assistant county attorney and a conciliation court referee in Mower County, and he is the chair of the 10th District Ethics Committee.

People are also reading…

He serves on the boards of KSMQ Public Television, Cedar Valley Services and the Austin Youth Soccer Association. He was also a member of the Michael H. Seibel Family Visitation and Exchange Center Consortium. He earned his B.A. from Graceland College and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.

One of the injured victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left five people dead spoke out Monday about the attack. Ed Sanders said he was shot in the back and the leg as he was at the bar starting a tab. "Went and got in line for the bar and when I got to the front I gave my credit card and they were going to open a tab and the shooting started right then. And I got hit in the back and I turned around to look at him and he kept shooting. He did two volleys of, I guess, 10, 15 shots each," Sanders said. "Yeah I'm smiling now because I am happy to be alive. I dodged a major event in my life and came through it, and that's part of who I am as a survivor," Sanders added. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, remained hospitalized Tuesday. He was tackled and beaten by bar patrons during the attack that left 17 other people with gunshot wounds. Aldrich faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, online court records showed.

Darrell Brooks sentencing: Brooks outburst during judge's final sentence
Jeremy Clinefelter

Jeremy Clinefelter
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News