The Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, along with federal agencies, will conduct a weeklong invasive carp capture operation in late April in waters between La Crosse and Winona.

Focus on invasive carp in the Upper Mississippi River comes after commercial fishers under contract with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources caught 30 silver carp last week south of Winona.

"This is the most invasive carp we've caught this far upstream in the Mississippi River at one time," said Grace Loppnow, invasive fish coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The captured carp all spawned in 2016 near Iowa's southern border, likely moving upstream during 2019 flooding.

"Carp tend to be motivated to move into the main channel by increased flow, rivers rising and increased temperature in the spring," said Marybeth Brey, research fish biologist at the U.S. Geological Survey's Upper Midwest Environmental Sciences Center.

Dams on the Mississippi River block fish movement, although some fish pass through locks or find openings in surrounding waterways.

"Really, the only way they're getting upriver is through the locks unless there's a high water event," said Al Mensinger, professor with the University of Minnesota-Duluth who studies invasive carp and deterrence.

During floods and other periods of high water, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers raises spillway gates on dams, allowing floodwaters to move downstream and fish to move upstream.

"It's a little bit of a double-edged sword in a way because we see invasive carp moving, which we would prefer not to see, but it's also a time when native fish might be able to move," said Loppnow.

Five Iowa locks and dams in 2019 saw over 90 consecutive days above flood stage according to the National Weather Service.

The federal agency predicts a 50% chance of moderate floods in late April in Winona and La Crosse, raising the Mississippi to levels not seen since 2019.

"It's a good sign we haven't seen these younger year classes. That shows us there hasn't been much reproduction or movement since then," said Loppnow.

The sexual maturity of carp depends on several factors including temperature, food and population size said Peter Sorensen, University of Minnesota professor who studies invasive carp and deterrence.

"You need a certain number of them to reproduce. Two isn't really enough; you need a few dozen," said Sorensen. "That's why we've got a little leeway here and it's not clear how much. Probably these carp being caught in pool 6 are sexually mature."

Commercial fishing

The carp population in the Wisconsin-Minnesota stretch of the Mississippi River is small compared to the river further south. In both states, possessing and transporting invasive carp is prohibited without a department of natural resources permit.

"We can't really use some of the tools that Illinois would use, such as putting an extra subsidy per pound of fish on the fish, there's not enough fish to make a market out of them," said Loppnow. "We're not at that point here, we hope we never are at that point here."

Commercial fishing under state contract continued after the record capture last week. No invasive carp were caught in pool 6 south of Winona, but one additional silver carp was captured Monday in pool 5A, north of Winona.

The Department of Natural Resources contracts commercial fishing companies, which often have larger boats and more specialized equipment than the state agency.

"They also just spend so much time on the water. They're able to tell us about things like they saw an aggregation of fish in pool 6 and that was why we targeted that spot on that day," said Loppnow. "It's definitely a valuable tool,"

Catching invasive carp is no easy feat. Research with common carp, another invasive fish from Europe not to be confused with the four species of invasive carp including silver and bighead carp from east Asia, remember being caught in nets.

"I've done commercial fishing with common carp. It is really difficult. You have to be very strategic, everything has to be perfect, or those fish are out of there," said Sorensen.

Modified method

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will apply a fishing technique called the modified-unified method the week of April 24 near Winona, the fifth such operation conducted by the state agency since 2021.

Boats equipped with underwater speakers and electrofishing equipment are used to steer carp into compartmentalized nets descending in size over the course of a week. At the end of the week, fish are hauled out of a single seine net.

"It's like herding cattle," said Mensinger.

Using sound targets carp, which have a higher range of hearing than many native fish species, such as walleye, said Mensinger. Sound is the basis for barriers placed in locks to prevent carp movement upstream.

Native fish that are captured in the modified-unified method are surveyed and released.

Researchers with the United States Geological Survey derived the technique from the aquaculture industry in China, where operations last for months on lakes dedicated to carp farming. Given the lower population of carp in the Upper Mississippi and frequent use by cargo and recreation vessels, state agencies are looking to better adapt the technique.

Modified-unified method operations in spring of 2021 and 2022 netted 37 silver carp combined. Neither of the operations in fall of 2021 and 2022 captured any invasive carp.

"It's under development. I would say we're still working on how best to use it in the fall," said Loppnow. "We're just trying to develop this method to be better for our low density population, because there are very few tools for our low density population."

Research on invasive carp suggest carp move upstream when temperatures reach about 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and move downstream in the fall, said Brey.

Additional tagged fish

In addition to removing more invasive carp, Loppnow hopes to tag more fish with transmitters.

A series of monitors along the Mississippi River and adjacent waterways notifies regulatory agencies when the fish passes through.

Only two tagged invasive carp are in Minnesota waters said Loppnow. Other tagged carp moved further south or died. Out of last week's catch of 30 silver carp, the department tagged and released one.

"Having additional tagged fish would really help us focus in those (modified-unified method) events on the best sites," said Loppnow.

The department found other carp through tracing a bighead carp that was tagged in the St. Croix River.

"We removed probably about seven other invasive carp that we probably otherwise wouldn't have known where they were located just following that fish around."

Federal agencies are conducting field studies with barriers that can prevent invasive carp from moving upstream, but also focus on trying to learn more about the differing behavior of four invasive carp species.

"Silver carp have slightly different behaviors than bighead carp, which have slightly different behaviors than grass carp and black carp. We may need different technologies to target each of those species," said Brey. "It's often overlooked how important the general fish behavior, life history, background of fish are in designing and testing deterrence."

Recreational and commercial fishers who catch carp must report the capture to their state Department of Natural Resources immediately.

"Minnesota and Wisconsin waters are perfectly suitable for these fish," said Sorensen. "Once the carp are in there, they're essentially in there forever."