As it seeks to connect Levee Park with downtown, the Winona City Council is moving to regain use of the railroad storage area between Johnson and Walnut streets.

At an informational session Monday, city staff examined how the city could amend an 1886 ordinance with the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroad companies to use the out of service railroad track downtown.

Lucy McMartin, Winona director of Community Development, said city use of the rail storage area has been on both the 1995 and the 2007 Comprehensive Plans and has been drafted into the current Comprehensive Plan.

“We do have a downtown and riverfront component and some of the draft goals that are coming out of that report talk about incorporating park improvements to downtown and integrating Levee Park with access downtown,” McMartin said. “We also have a downtown strategic plan and it is noted there.”

McMartin said the city worked with the railroad in 2016 to create a gateway to Levee Park that’s the width of Main Street, with the rest of the rail storage space remaining untouched.

“Back in 2016, we did pay Union Pacific $26,000 for the railroad grants right which gives the city the right to construct, maintain and repair the roadway over and across the crossing area,” said City Manager Chad Ubl. “That was really done because there is still an active line.”

Ubl said at the time, the railroad acknowledged the area did not have access, was abandoned and no longer used. Additionally, the railroad removed 400 feet of track.

McMartin said the city researched the storage area and found an 1886 ordinance allowing the railroad to install and use track on city owned land, which the city can’t appeal. The city does have the right to amend the ordinance.

“However, we don’t want to take that lightly,” McMartin said. “While the ordinance spells that out, federal regulations regarding railroads may impact the ability of the city to address this area.”

City Attorney Chris Hood said railroads typically try to protect their own interests and would do their own research.

“The records that we have, at this point, establish that we have fee title to the property so the city owns the property and that the only use we granted to the railroads was via ordinance,” Hood said. “I think the city’s position is well-founded for purposes of taking action.”

Hood said the city could amend the ordinance to remove the abandoned area and leave the main line that’s in use.

Monday’s meeting was to gather input from the council ahead of the Aug. 7 council meeting.

The council agreed that moving the process forward would be appropriate.

“I think at some point in time we’ll get some pushback, I’d assume, just because it’s the railroad,” Councilmember Jeff Hyma said. “But I don’t think that’s any reason not to go forward.”

Mayor Scott Sherman said while he doesn’t know the potential costs of city action, he supports the city’s use for the property.

“I don’t know the legal ramifications of moving forward on this… but common sense says they aren’t using the tracks. We’d like them,” Sherman said. “I see absolutely no reason we wouldn’t move forward on this.”