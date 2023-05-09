Winona residents still don't know the final result of Tuesday's primary election for Winona County Commissioner after the bottom two vote-getters tied with 184 votes each.

Joshua Elsing cruised into the Aug. 8 general election with 456 votes. Bill Spitzer and Pat Heim will have to wait to learn their fate until the county board of canvassers meets this week to verify the vote tallies.

Winona County Commissioner District 3 Special Primary Election . Total Vote% Joshua Elsing 456 53.34% Pat Heim 184 22.33% Bill Spitzer 184 22.33% Total votes cast 824 Precincts reporting 16 of 16

The commissioner vacancy in Winona County’s third district — which includes Altura, Elba, Minnesota City, St. Charles, and more — came after Steve Jacob was sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives at the start of the current session.

Voters across western and northern Winona County had three options on the ballot Tuesday, and only two can advance to the general election.

If the county board of canvassers confirms the tie vote between Spitzer and Heim, the winner will then be determined by chance.

"I don't know what to say to Pat or Bill other than good luck," Elsing said. "It'll be interesting to see how it moves forward… But in the meantime, I'm very, very humbled for how the results turned out and thankful for that."

Elsing said his time between Tuesday's elections and August's general election will be spent listening and talking to the people of Winona County.

"I think we just keep staying in front of people and let them know what we're about," Elsing said. "Hopefully we can increase the voter turnout and keep getting people involved in local elections."

Elsing said he believes contested races are healthy and legitimize the winners.

Heim lamented Tuesday's turnout, with ballots cast by 12.8% of registered voters.

"I just don't think a lot of people got out and voted," Heim said. "Everybody worked hard. Everybody had it hard. Overall, it was the people getting out and voting."

Heim said if it comes down to a 50/50 chance between him and Spitzer, he wishes his opponent luck.

"I just want to thank everybody that did get out and vote. I want to thank all the other candidates - everybody worked hard," Heim said. "Whether it's myself or Bill, whoever gets in, in August I think it'll be a close race."

Spitzer said his primary campaign was a opportunity for voters to learn his stance on issues in the county.

"I think we ran a good primary campaign," Spitzer said. "I guess we just look forward to seeing how we break the tie."

Voter turnout was also on Spitzer's mind coming into Tuesday's election.

"We knew we were going to have a low voter turnout. I'm sure one of the candidates was able to activate a certain voter class in the community that comes out and votes," Spitzer said. "I'm sure that's why there is a significant difference there. But it's all good and we'll see what happens and go from there."

Q&As: Winona County Commissioner District 3 primary election candidates Candidates that are facing off during the May 9 primary election for the vacant Winona County Commissioner District 3 position were recently asked by the Winona Daily News to share about themselves and their interest in the position. Candidates for the position are Josh Elsing, Pat Heim and William "Bill" Spitzer. Josh Elsing 1. Please write a short introduction about yourself. Pat Heim 1. Please write a short introduction about yourself. William "Bill" Spitzer 1. Please write a short introduction about yourself.