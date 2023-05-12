Candidates Bill Spitzer and Pat Heim drew cards Friday to break their tie for the second spot in the upcoming August general election for Winona County commissioner, only to tie again on their first draw.

Ultimately, Spitzer prevailed with king high draw pulled in front of the watchful Winona County Board of Canvass members in the second round. Spitzer will face the winner of Tuesday's special primary election, Joshua Elsing.

Elsing received 456 votes Tuesday and Spitzer and Heim tied with 184 each. The Board of Canvass confirmed the results before moving to the tiebreaker, which state law says is to be broken by random selection.

Winona County Auditor Chelsi Wilbright had reached out to Spitzer and Heim to ask about their preference and both agreed drawing the highest card out of a deck would settle it.

Before the candidates drew their cards, they agreed aces were high and took out the jokers. The Board of Canvass gave the fresh deck a thorough shuffle just for Spitzer and Heim to both draw aces.

After a collective laugh from the candidates and board, the two redrew with Spitzer’s king beating Heim’s three.

The card drawing happened in a lighthearted and cordial atmosphere, in which both candidates joked about the absurdity of the occasion.

“Here is it, the scientific way of settling an election in Winona County,” Spitzer mused as he pulled his card.

There were many options for how the tie could’ve been decided including flipping a coin, drawing straws or drawing tiles out of a bag.

“As soon as we saw the tie, we cross-checked everything that night, and we cross-checked everything in the morning,” Wilbright said. “And I am confident we have a tie.”

Canvassing the election data is not the same as a recount.

The losing candidate, Heim, now has five days to request a recount if he chooses.

If a recount were to happen and the results from it were not to turn up a 184 to 184 tie, Friday’s card draw would be nullified.