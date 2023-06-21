The Winona City Council approved the rezoning of properties for the Masterpiece Hall project in downtown Winona Tuesday — another step forward toward the project’s completion.

There are four parcels affected by this rezoning, 251 Washington Street and 209, 215 and 221 West Fifth Street. While these properties are intended to be a small part of the building and other facilities, they were previously zoned as R-3 Multi Family Residential.

The large majority of the Masterpiece Hall building, at 165 West Fifth Street, is zoned as Mixed-Use Downtown Core and now the outlining, needed spaces are as well.

“These additional properties need to be rezoned in order to facilitate the project,” Winona Senior Planner Carlos Espinosa said. “Because they include a small portion of the building at 251 Washington, loading areas, greenspace, and parking all related to Masterpiece Hall use.”

The council’s unanimous vote of approval echoes the planning commission’s recommendation from May 22.

The commission, in late May, found that the rezoning would be appropriate due to their findings that adjacent properties have transitioned from lower density residential and school uses to mixed high density residential and commercial uses.

Additionally, the commission found that the properties’ new classification would not impose undue hardship on neighboring properties.

“Although traffic and intensity of use will increase,” the planning commission’s analysis says. “This is the natural progression of the area as it redevelops adjacent to an increasingly dynamic downtown.”

Jason Woodhouse of CRW Architecture + Design Group, the architects for the project, said in the rezoning application the amendment would provide additional support space for Masterpiece Hall’s development which would, in turn, benefit the ongoing redevelopment of downtown Winona.

“The sites ... will be utilized for a portion of the building, parking, and outdoor mechanical equipment,” Woodhouse said on the application. “The outdoor equipment will comply with the noise ordinance. Parking is consistent with existing parking owned by Washington Crossings located to the west of these lots, along Winona Street.”

The newly redesignated properties have historically had residential use. The 251 Washington site housed a fraternity from 1996 to April of this year while other properties west of 251 Washington Street were recently demolished in anticipation of the Masterpiece Hall project.

Additionally, the properties were given the Downtown Fringe future land use designation in the city’s 2015-2017 Development Code Update project, which supports rezoning from R-3 residential to Mixed-Use Downtown zoning districts.

The planning commission’s findings on the potential rezoning show that the changes represent the evolution of the area from residential to mixed residential and commercial uses.

After previously getting its Certificate of Appropriateness approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission and now its new zoning, the $35 million, 730 seat music hall and art gallery, backed by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, is moving forward with construction starting later this summer.