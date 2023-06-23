The Port Authority of Winona approved a motion to begin negotiating an agreement with the 60 Main Street project's developers during a special meeting Thursday.

The project at 60 Main Street, north of the Winona 7 Theatres and next to Levee Park, has plans to be a 63-foot tall, 75-room hotel with about 30 apartments and 141 parking spots.

At the authority’s March meeting, the group made the 60 Main project a priority by extending the resolution for negotiations for three months; it was supposed to expire at the end of March.

Lucy McMartin, Winona director of community development, said since the property was acquired, the city has looked at the parking lot at 60 Main Street as an opportunity for development.

“It was clear that the progress on the project should be a priority,” McMartin said. “Some of the challenges included starting during the pandemic, rising construction costs, interest rates and probably one of the most difficult challenges is the size of the lot.”

The property of 60 Main Street is under an acre.

Peter Shortridge — representing the new Driftless Development, which is replacing Latsch Development — introduced the modified development team on the project. Wieser Brothers General Contractor of La Crescent is replacing C.D. Smith Construction, and Rivers Hotel Company will handle the hotel side of the project.

The 60 Main Project is one of Opportunity Winona’s many projects. Opportunity Winona was established in part by the port authority as a private and public partnership with the goal to provide housing, work and community connections in the downtown area.

“Our development team is very committed to the broad vision, to creating new hotel rooms, apartments and condos and food, beverage and event space,” Shortridge.

Shortridge explained changes to the project’s plan, including the removal of two levels of structured parking. He said it’ll reduce the overall massing of the building and the overall footprint.

“It made a much more expensive project and at the same time it did yield that many more units and created a much taller building,” Shortridge. “In that structure, still, we’ll have indoor parking at grade for housing units.”

Shortridge said the team has some serious design work ahead of them in which they’ll have confirmed the number of rooms and apartment as well as visuals of the project.

“Hopefully the next step is to really finalize this development agreement and come back with some very detailed plans in the near future,” Shortridge said.

Jeff Wieser, of Wieser Brothers, said he joined the project two months ago and has slightly changed its designs to take advantage of the view of the Mississippi River.

“A lot of balconies to enjoy the view,” Wieser said. “It’s going to be a real attractive building, especially from the river.”

Wieser said the preliminary plans currently have the building’s total square footage at 88,500 square feet.

Ideally, Wieser said, the project could be complete by the spring of 2025 after 12 months of building.

Port authority member Michael Hansen further asked the development team to present the group with renderings and a timeline for the project in the near future.

“If the team is willing to put that together, I’m willing to move forward with the new team,” Hansen said.

Laurie Lucas of the port authority agreed with Hansen's sentiment looking see the project develop in design.

“We can’t let another two years go by before we see some action taken and some ideas coming forward,” Lucas said.

McMartin said the port authority and the city council will be looking at tax increment financing to help cover parts of the project.

The decision to approve the tax increment financing is done after extensive review, public hearings and the development process.

“There’ll be many opportunities during this development to address concerns and support,” McMartin said.