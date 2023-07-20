Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan made three stops Thursday in Winona to discuss state investments made in child care and infrastructure projects during the most recent legislative session.

In the morning, Flanagan stopped by Main Square Montessori school to read a book to children and to discuss with their caregivers how they are benefiting from recent state funds that have been put toward child care. Flanagan said the investments help the people working at facilities across the state and families trusting them with their children.

Next, Flanagan met with Winona State University officials to discuss the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement & Learning project.

Flanagan toured Gildemeister and Watkins Halls, which will be demolished to build a modern facility that will be the Minnesota State system’s first carbon neutral and Net Zero Energy building.

The university received $4.9 million in state funding in May to support the design process for the building.

To conclude the day, Flanagan made her way to Levee Park, where she learned more about the Riverfront Trail project and saw some of the path already in place along the river.

The project, which is focused on creating a recreational trail that will connect bikers and those on foot with other areas of the city and beyond, received $5 million in state funding in May.

For more coverage from Flanagan’s visit, see Saturday’s print edition of the Daily News.