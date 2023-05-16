A state nurses union and hospital administrators are divided on a bill aimed at resolving poor staffing levels and high turnover in hospitals.

House and Senate leaders are hashing out each chamber's version of an omnibus health and human service bill that includes the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act. The bill, approved in April, must reach Gov. Tim Walz's desk by next Monday, May 22, when the legislative period ends.

Central to the bill is the creation of committees composed of management, registered nurses and other direct caregivers at each Minnesota hospital, which would set staffing agreements based on unit.

The agreement would determine the number of patients a single nurse can safely serve, stop boarding patients in emergency department hallways and eliminate individual patient assignments for charge nurses.

The Minnesota Nurses Association, the union supporting the bill, says the agreements will address understaffing and nurse burnout.

Rachelle Schultz, CEO of Winona Health, said nurses and nurse managers already have conversations at the Winona hospital to address staffing levels that change throughout the day. Winona Health's "strategic shift" to population health and Medicare and Medicaid pilot programs to proactively address patient's health before emergency room visits relieve staffing pressures, said Schultz.

"I think the elements that relate to having nurses be a part of that process, we don't have an issue with that. I think our quarterly meetings we have now are specifically really relevant, because this happens on a daily basis. But if that's a requirement, I guess we can meet that," said Schultz.

The legislation applies only to hospitals and would not impact clinics such as Gundersen's Winona Campus. Jim Root, administrator with Gundersen's St. Elizabeth's Hospital, said in a statement that processes were already in place at the Wabasha hospital to address nurse staffing.

Schultz said she disagreed with the bill allowing arbitration to resolve staffing decisions.

Staffing committee negotiations that reach an impasse can be solved through arbitration, said Sam Fettig, a spokesperson from the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Schultz and Root echoed concerns that the bill would lead to hospitals turning patients away. The bill would protect nurses from retaliation for turning away patients if they feel they cannot safely care for them under directives in the Minnesota Nurse Practice Act.

The legislation would be enforced by the state's Board of Health public grading for hospitals, based on meeting the staffing committee's goals.

The Mayo Clinic flamed tensions over the bill last week with a message to Walz and DFL leaders that Mayo would divest billions of dollars from Minnesota if the bill did not exempt the health system. Local hospital administrators spoke against exceptions for any one hospital.

"Carving out exemptions for particular hospitals based on their influence is not fair, and it sends the wrong message to people at hospitals like Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s that work hard every day to serve patients and their families," said Root in a statement.

"My hope is that the legislature, whatever is negotiated is for everybody in Minnesota, for all hospitals and health systems," said Schultz. "If there's one special deal, that deal should be provided to everybody. I don't think we're that different or that unique."