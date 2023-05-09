The Winona County Board moved to discuss amending zoning ordinances related to dog breeding facilities at Tuesday's meeting in a 3-1 vote, beginning a process that could change how and if Winona County provides permits to dog kennels.

"I asked last year, 'Is there more that we can do?' And it sounds like there is more that we can do. Through the presentations that have been given and the volumes of materials that folks have provided, there is scientific evidence that supports that the standard practices in the industry do hurt the dogs that are kenneled," said commissioner Chris Meyer, who supported the motion.

Winona County has approved permits for 12 breeders, and 10 are active. No dog breeders are currently applying for a permit.

Next steps could include a county board working session to discuss issues, receiving feedback from planning staff and sending a draft amendment back to the planning commission for public comment.

A zoning ordinance amendment could ban dog kennels outright through removing the facilities from the list of conditional or interim uses or by prohibiting use in certain areas, a strategy used by the county to ban silica sand mining.

"I fully understand our staff does not have the training nor enough staff to take this on. At the same time, I think this is a very important issue that's been falling through the cracks for a long time," said commissioner Dwayne Voegeli, who supported the motion.

Voegeli spoke in favor of more listening sessions but wanted to wait until the county filled the now vacant planning and environmental services director position and staffed the planning department.

Commissioner Gregory Olson, who introduced the motion, disagreed with waiting for better staffing.

"This came before this board last year, and it just went through the planning commission because they were waiting for proper staffing and time. And I was at the board table in the other building several years ago when this came up. I don't want to just keep kicking the can down the road. I'd like to at least get the process started," said Olson.

Commissioner Marcia Ward voted against the motion, saying there are already state and federal regulations of dog kennels.

"Where's our role as a county?" Ward said. "Zoning ordinance would still be land-use oriented, building use, not animal welfare. So I don't know that a change in the ordinance, setbacks, size of buildings, exercise areas, we've got all that already."

Tuesday's decision rejects the county planning commission's recommendation to take no action, made during an April planning commission meeting on a 6-3 vote.

The county board in October 2022 directed the planning commission to review dog kennel regulations and consider if a zoning policy change should be pursued.

Inspections of kennels conducted by county staff in February found no permit violations. County staff were not allowed to enter three facilities and did not independently count the number of dogs in each facility.

The planning commission recommended the board make no zoning change, citing animal welfare regulations under the United States Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health and lack of staff knowledge on animal welfare.

At public comment during April's planning commission meeting, over a dozen of residents spoke against dog kennels during public comment, and a petition that supported a ban on new permits for dog breeding facilities garnered signatures from across the county. Animal Folks, an advocacy group, presented research and news articles to the planning commission regarding poor health conditions at dog kennels licensed by the USDA.