Winona County is offering septic system repair and replacement funds to qualifying homeowners and businesses.

The county’s Failing Septic System Infrastructure Repair/Replacement Program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and can provide $15,000 or 75% of the cost of a new septic system.

Groundwater that provides Winona County residents their drinking water is more susceptible to contamination in areas where septic systems leak or do not properly treat wastewater.

“Anywhere you have rural areas on septic systems, it’s an issue,” said Lew Overhaug, of Winona County Planning and Environment Services. “Septic systems have a lifespan; they don’t work forever. And it really does depend on how people use their systems as well as how they maintain them.”

Faulty septic systems can discharge untreated wastewater that contains pathogens like E. coli. In addition, the wastewater can contain harmful substances like nitrogen or phosphorus which can cause problems in bodies of water.

Surfacing liquid sewage near a drain field, sewage backup in a home, and slow draining bathtubs are signs of a failing septic system.

“Usually people know if they have issues,” Overhaug said. "But certainly, if they have wet areas in their yard or if they know the pipe is going over an embankment. We would love to incentivize them to come in and get it taken care of.”

In July 2022, the Winona County Board allocated $150,000 toward repair and replacement of failing septic systems.

The funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis to residents in prioritized areas of Winona County.

Residents have been able to apply since the beginning of the year. Overhaug said the county is resuming work now that the ground has thawed.

“We do around 100 upgrades per year and I think there’s around 5,000 systems in the county,” Overhaug said. “Anytime you can get money to help out with something I think it’s a good deal.”

For more information, or to download an application visit the Winona County website at www.co.winona.mn.us. Applications are evaluated monthly.