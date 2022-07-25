Gundersen can help those experiencing food insecurity

Inflation is pushing up the cost of many of the goods we buy, none of them more important than food, the very fuel our bodies need to sustain life. For those who struggle to purchase food, these increased costs could result in a family or individual getting less than they need, which in turn could affect their health and wellbeing.

Gundersen Health System recognizes that food insecurity could lead to other problems that detract from a healthful lifestyle, which is why it’s committed to providing resources to those who may be lacking proper nutritional options.

“As the cost of everything, but especially food, goes up lately, we’re starting to see more people going to food pantries in need of food resources,” said wellness education specialist Carla Nelson.

Although she noted that food insecurity can happen anywhere, rates are higher in rural communities, and for a variety of reasons. Some smaller communities might not have food shelves or other resources available, and if they do, for some, transportation to a physical location can be an issue.

But for some existing food resources, as the price of food increases, the number of donations drops. So, while more people are forced to consider a food shelf, some have fewer products to offer.

“Not only are we seeing more people showing up at food pantries needing food, but we’re also seeing fewer donations,” Nelson said. “As food goes up, it’s more expensive for people to buy who need it and also who are looking to donate it.”

Nelson notes that food insecurity does not correlate to a lack of food but to a lack of nutritious food choices. The absence of these healthful foods could lead to a lack of focus, energy and attention in the short term, but long term, studies have shown that people who are food insecure are more likely to suffer from obesity, which is a risk factor for conditions like diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

“Fresh produce can be expensive, so sometimes it’s easier to buy highly processed foods that are a little bit more budget friendly,” Nelson said. “As a result, we’re seeing that people who are eating these processed foods have a higher chance of obesity, therefore leading to the more long-term health impacts.”

Should a patient identify a food insecurity or other needs, Gundersen has a team of community resource connector volunteers who can provide information to help them find what they need in their local area. Volunteers use a database called Community Link, which allows them to search for resources in a patient’s neighborhood.

“There are resources available. We all need help sometimes, and it’s okay to reach out for help if you’re in need of food resources,” Nelson said.

For help with finding these resources, call 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also search for resources in your area by going to communitylink.findhelp.com.