Habitat for Humanity celebrates with Khan family

This week, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County celebrated its newest homebuyers, Rabiul Khan and Sabera Sultana.

Nine years ago, the Khan family moved to Minnesota from Bangladesh in hopes of giving their children a good education and a better life. Now their daughter is a nursing student at Winona State University, and just this week they closed on the purchase of their first home. They are so proud to have built this future for their family.

Staff, board members, and volunteers are thrilled to welcome Rabiul and Sabera and their children Rubaida and Barid into the Habitat family. A home dedication was held on Tuesday, June 22 at the new home in Minnesota City. The reception was attended by friends and family, Habitat for Humanity staff and volunteers, neighbors, and Goodview city officials.

Goodview Mayor Steve Baumgart, City Administrator Dan Matejka, and Councilmember Charlie Andring came to wish the Khans well. All who were present welcomed the Khan family to the neighborhood and congratulated them on this new chapter of their lives.

A heartfelt blessing was spoken over the home by Ahmed El-Afandi, an elder from the Islamic Center of Winona.

The Khans are excited about their new home and the opportunities it presents. They have already started a vegetable garden in the backyard and look forward to inviting friends and family over to visit.

Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every person should have a safe, decent, affordable place to live, and that taking action to provide housing should be a matter of conscience for all.

To learn more about how you can support affordable housing in Winona, visit habitatwinona.org or call (507) 457-0003.

The Habitat office is located at 126 North Baker St., and the ReStore is located at 900 West Third St., Winona. 5987. For more information, call (507) 457-0003 or visit us online at www.habitatwinona.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0