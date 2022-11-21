Habitat for Humanity receives grant to expand construction team

Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County has received a $60,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.

The grant will allow Habitat to again expand their construction team, which will increase the amount of home construction and repair work that they can undertake each year. Looking forward, Habitat plans to repair 45 or more homes and build two—doubling their earlier productivity.

The waiting lists for new homes and home repair are long, because everyone’s basic housing needs are not yet met. Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone deserves a safe place to call home and that with the right tools and support, the community can build it by working together.

Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes known for their durability and energy efficiency. To help prospective homebuyers prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership, Habitat partners with them from the time of application, through construction, to when the keys are handed over. This includes personalized support and classes like budgeting, home maintenance basics, and being a good neighbor.

If you are interested in Habitat homeownership or could use some help with home repairs, call them at (507) 457-0003 or visit their website at www.habitatwinona.org.