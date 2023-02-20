Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County introduces partner families No. 55 and 56, the Mielke and Quintana families. These families will be the owners of the first townhomes Habitat is building in St. Charles.

Laura Mielke lives with her teenage daughter and adult brother who she takes care of. Having lived in St. Charles previously, Laura is excited to be returning and getting into a home that has enough space for her family. Having experienced homelessness in the past, Laura knows how important a house is and has been working for years to make her dream of homeownership a reality.

Fredesvinda Quintana is originally from Mexico and lived in St. Charles briefly before moving to Winona. She lives with her adult son, age 22, and two of her grandchildren, ages 6 and 7. The four of them live in a home in Winona with poor insulation and significant water damage and are eager for a fresh start. Fredesvinda is overjoyed to be moving closer to the Latino and faith communities that she originally connected with in St. Charles and to be building a long-lasting home for her descendants.

Habitat for Humanity partners with individuals and families from the application progress, through construction, to the moment when the keys are handed over. By working together from start to finish, Habitat helps people prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership, including learning about finances, mortgages, home maintenance and more.

For Habitat, partnering with individuals and families is one answer to the critical need for affordable housing in Winona County, and stronger homes create stronger communities.

To learn more about homeownership opportunities with Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County, call their office at 507-457-0003 or visit their website at habitatwinona.org.