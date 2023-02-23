Addressing a critical need for community education, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County has announced its event: Affordable and Safe Rental Housing: Discussion and Panel Presentation.

Expert panelists will take questions from the audience related to tenants' rights and responsibilities. The event is 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 30 at the Science Laboratory Center 120 on the Winona State University campus.

Mayor Scott Sherman will make opening remarks about the importance of safe and affordable housing in Winona.

The core of the evening will be a panel discussion with these professionals:

Attorney Joel Kinder with Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services works on both housing and economic justice issues. He spends two days a week in court working with people facing eviction and dealing with a variety of housing related issues. Joel sees many misunderstandings about what rights tenants have, and he values any opportunity to educate the community on topics that are of such high importance.

Rachel Stoll is the HUB manager for the Winona Community HUB, which is a program of Live Well Winona. The Winona Community HUB is a health equity program that leverages community health workers to work one-on-one with participants to address barriers to accessing healthcare and to improve health outcomes. Since March 2022, the HUB has served 163 unique individuals, and 98 of those were in need of affordable and safe housing. Of those 98, only 20 were confirmed to have stable housing by the time of discharge from the HUB. The HUB's community health workers are experts in housing options and housing resources and were still only able to get about 20% of housing insecure participants the housing that they need. Prior to her current role as HUB manager, Rachel was a community health worker for the HUB program from January 2020 through March 2022.

Nick Edstrom of Winona with Coldwell Banker Realty has been a real estate agent for almost 50 years. Nick spent much of his career working in student housing and still manages properties for adults 55+ years old. Given his experience, he has seen a large spectrum of the issues renters and landlords face in the rental market. Nick takes pride in the quality of service he provides his renters and is happy to share his knowledge.

Chad Sommer with the city of Winona Inspections goes to rentals and helps decide if a home is suitable for habitation. Chad is well versed in the process that a renter should take to both raise and resolve issues they may have. Chad is hoping to share his well-grounded knowledge to help people practically resolve issues they may have without creating new ones in the process.