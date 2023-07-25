Winona Health Volunteers invite people 18 and older to a free health care directive informational program from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. The program will be in the B. A. Miller Auditorium at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave.

Everyone 18 years and older should complete a health care directive. The purpose of a health care directive is to allow people to stay in control of their care, even when they are unable to communicate.

Creating a health care directive does not require assistance from a lawyer, but when properly completed, a health care directive is a legal document to help ensure your wishes regarding your care are carried out.

Authorized forms for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa are available at these informational programs. Facilitators will answer questions and help make the process easy.

The health care directive program is free and open to all, but RSVP is required by calling 507-457-4342.