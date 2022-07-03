Highway 43 construction continues on schedule

Reconstruction of Highway 43 and Mankato Avenue is going smoothly, with plans for the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 to be done mid-August. This will be the first roundabout finished in the stretch of four.

With few or no issues occurring, the project is on schedule. Community members may have noticed more back-up than usual with the addition of temporary traffic signals at the intersection, but as the project moves further along and the roundabout comes together this congestion will decrease.

Workers are currently putting in curbs for the two-lane roundabout and will start paving the road the week of July 11.

As the project moves along, public feedback has helped ease any concerns and issues. More information, like education on navigating roundabouts, can be expected within the coming months to make the transition easier for drivers.

MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty recently held presentations at Bluff View Estates and Sugar Loaf Senior Living to answer questions, and says there will be more outreach in the near future.

“Construction is never a pleasant experience, but we want to help people learn about it and make it part of their discussion,” said Dougherty. “If people have constructive ideas, we are always willing to listen.”

Dougherty said the traffic back-ups that came with the construction and transitions were not to anyone’s satisfaction, including MnDOT’s, but with more experience driving through the area and more education, these issues should lessen.

“Traffic patterns need to be established,” said Dougherty. “Once people drive through these roundabouts, I think they will have a better appreciation for them.”

Businesses in the construction area along with the Winona police and fire departments will also continue to inform the public on navigation changes and updates.

Project manager Kyle Pedersen spoke on how the project is difficult for many at times, but ultimately important for the safety and wellbeing of the community.

“The Highway 43 project is a challenging construction effort, but one that will provide many improvements for safety and traffic when it’s done,” said Pedersen. “We have dozens of skilled workers and subcontractors, who take pride in their work. We just ask for continued patience from motorists in the work zone to be sure we all are safe.”

After the first roundabout is complete, workers will continue down Mankato Avenue, with hopes of the roundabouts being complete in November.

