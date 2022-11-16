Highway 43 repaving project completed from Rushford to Mabel

Resurfacing work on Highway 43 from Rushford to Mabel was completed last week and the road is fully open again to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT thanks everyone for their patience and attention to safety while construction work occurred this season to improve the road.

The project resurfaced 22 miles of Highway 43 from Rushford to Mabel and stabilized three areas of eroding slopes and shoulders. Crews also replaced all guardrail, replaced 11 centerline drainage pipes and repaired 55 centerline drainage pipes. Overall, MnDOT replaced 17,687 feet or approximately 3.35 miles of guardrail.

