Highway 61 lane closure to begin in Goodview for project

Motorists on Highway 61 will encounter lane closures beginning Thursday as crews begin work on a traffic signal replacement project at 44th Avenue north of Winona, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The southbound right lane closure will allow the contractor enough space to safely begin building the foundations for the signal poles. A northbound lane closure will be announced once the work on the southbound side of the road is completed.

Once that work is completed, crews are expected to install the poles, but will wait on the mast arms until the signal heads are available in late November or early December. Crews will review the weather to determine whether they will install the new signals and remove the old ones at that time. In spring 2023, sidewalk and pedestrian ramps along with a right turn lane will be built.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:

· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

· Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).

· Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

· Avoid making lane changes within work zones.

Stay connected, informed

