The Minnesota Department of Transportation seeks comments and ideas from the public on its upcoming construction project for Highway 43 through Winona.

The project, set to begin in 2028, will provide improvements to Highway 43 from Mankato Avenue to the Mississippi River in Winona. The project area of Highway 43 includes E. Sarnia Street, Main Street near Winona State University, and E. Fourth Street in the city.

Planned improvements include resurfacing, reconstruction of sidewalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, improvements to bicyclists’ mobility and safety, as well as improving safety and traffic flow at several intersections.

People wishing to submit comments and ideas can go to the state transportation department's project website. There, viewers will find the project map and also be able to provide feedback on how they use the road, what works well, what needs improvement, and any other considerations to be considered by project engineers as they develop a plan.

“Now is the time for your voice to be heard because we’re in the early stages of the project where we are going to develop design alternatives for improving this corridor and want to be sure we’ve heard from people who use the road,” said Chad Hanson, project lead for the department.

Hanson said in addition to the online public comments, officials from the department will meet with the public, the city of Winona, Winona County and Winona State University.

“Anytime you can engage with the public and find out issues that you maybe didn’t know about or see, it’s a good thing,” said Winona Public Works Director Brian DeFrang. “It would definitely be nice to see comments of regular users of that route on what they see in daily life there.”

Public open house meetings will be scheduled this year as the project develops, providing an opportunity in-person to offer feedback to the initially developed designs.

Mike Dougherty, director of Communications and Public Engagement for the Minnesota Department of Transportation in Rochester, encourages folks to stay connected to the project’s development by signing up for email or text message updates.

“There’s not an opportunity to go back and readjust things most of the time. That’s why we’re really doing a push for outreach now,” Dougherty said. “If there’s something that they think should be considered or even just telling us how people use that road or what’s important to them, it’s good because that gets factored into the discussions as we develop the plan.”

The department would like to receive comments via its website through May 12.

“Winona is a very engaged community,” Dougherty said. “I feel like a lot of folks have a really sharp perspective. They know traffic issues or they’re bike advocates, and they bring forth those ideas, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

While providing comments doesn’t guarantee an idea will be a part of the project, Dougherty said, having the department be both aware and understanding of an idea creates a better chance for it to go into the project.

The final designs for the 2028 project will be presented to the community around August.

To submit comments or ideas to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, visit talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-43-winona.