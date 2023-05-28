Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Winona County residents will soon be able to travel back in time and experience life in the 1850s as the Winona County Historical Society’s Bunnell House opens for the season Friday, June 2.

During the months of June, July and August, the historic Homer home will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tours of the Bunnell House showcase the unique steamboat gothic architecture, and participants can learn what life was like as canoes gave way to steamboats.

Historic Bunnell House Address: 36106 Old Homer Road, Homer Hours: 2-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Information: 507-454-2723 or www.winonahistory.org Cost: $5 adults, $3 students, children younger than 7 are free

There are many facets to the history surrounding the house of Willard Bunnell, said Winona County Historical Society museum educator Jennifer Weaver.

“People enjoy just poking around and hearing stories,” Weaver said. “Hopefully, people come out this summer, enjoy it, and get a taste of what life was like during this really turbulent time in our history.”

Bunnell, a trapper and fur trader on the run from the law, moved to the area to help remove the local Native Americans. He had dreams of claiming land and getting rich. He was soon accompanied in the home by his wife, Matilda, and eventually his brother, Lafayette.

“I think just being in that space these people lived in gives visitors more of an understanding and fascination of just how different life was like,” Weaver said. “You get to look at it from different angles of these different situations people were in — in an era of transition, clash of cultures, and really this huge shift of taking over and creating what we all live in now.”

The house served as a family home for around 100 years, after which the historical society acquired the building in 1954.

Weaver said the historical society strives to be a good steward of historical artifacts, calling the Bunnell House one of their “really big artifacts.”

“It’s amazing how its construction stood the test of time,” Weaver said.

Visitors to the home range from travelers to people local to the area.

“It’s a nice mix of locals who are curious and have never been and the passerby on Highway 61,” Weaver said. “We always are looking for different ways and ideas of presenting that history.”

Bunnell was born in Homer, New York, and named the town where the house stands after his birthplace. The Bunnell House is just off Highway 61 three miles downriver from Winona.