A hit-and-run crash Sunday resulted in a DWI arrest after police said the driver left the scene as the passenger in the struck car called to report the incident.

A little after 2 p.m, Brennan Luke Husman, 42, of Winona, rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection of East Eighth and Hamilton streets, police said. The driver of the struck vehicle was OK, but the passenger suffered some back pain, police said.

When both drivers got out of their vehicles after the crash, Husman allegedly told the struck driver he would write a check to pay for the damages. Police said when this was happening, the passenger in the struck vehicle called 911. Police said Husman then got back into his SUV and took off southbound on Hamilton Street.

Police were able to obtain a license plate number and responding officers went to Husman’s East 10th Street residence, where they found him exiting his vehicle.

Husman allegedly admitted to driving and said the other driver slammed on their brakes and he didn’t know what to do, so he left.

While speaking to Husman, police noted that he appeared intoxicated with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, the odor of alcohol and poor balance.

Police said Husman refused a preliminary breath test as well as the field sobriety tests and told police he hadn’t been drinking.

Husman was arrested at the jail and refused any further testing, police said. He was charged with hit and run, fourth-degree driving while impaired, and third-degree test refusal.