Holiday House Tour returns in Winona

The Holiday House Tour is 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Tickets are available now at the Winona County History Center, $18 public/$15 members.

The Winona County Historical Society has hosted this favorite winter fundraiser for over 30 years. It is a self-guided tour of six homes and a church. Tickets include a map, location histories and a bag for your shoes. The tour can be done in any order and tickets are available now and the day of the tour at the History Center.

Explore some of Winona's historic homes and get inspired for the holiday season. This year the tour features apartments and common spaces in the former Madison and Central Elementary Schools. You will also find some festive treats and live music along the way. The History Center is open during the tour. Tickets include a coupon for the History Center shop.

Tickets must be presented at each location for entry. Attendees are asked to remove their shoes at the private residences. Volunteers will be at the homes to help and answer questions. Only public restrooms at the History Center, church or other public locations (like gas stations) may be used, not those in the homes.

2022 tour stops:

Seventh St. Retreat (Steve and Nancy Bachler), 153 W. Wabasha (Seventh) St.

Gina and Michael Henderson House, 214 W. Wabasha (Seventh) St.

Central School Apartments (Central Square), 317 Market St.

Madison School Apartments (Madison Place), 515 W. Wabasha (Seventh) St.

5Grulkowski House (Fran Edstrom), 1629 Clubview Road

The Broadway Exchange (Damon & Tanya Dais and Tammy & Tanner Remlinger), 663 E. Broadway (Sixth) St.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 114 W. Broadway (Sixth) St.

The Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. It is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.