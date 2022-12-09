Holiday Jazz Jam supports Engage Winona

Swingin’ songs of the season will ring out at the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The December fundraiser will benefit Engage Winona. All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O Jazz Trio.

Engage Winona works in three areas: bringing folks together to imagine transformative projects and bold ideas for the community’s future; reflecting these voices of our community through creative storytelling; and providing the training, support and resources to help folks turn those ideas into reality.

Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $19,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons.

The November Jazz Jam donated a record setting $1,565 to the Winona Afghan Support Network.

With the support of Jazz Jam patrons, the donations are expected to reach $20,000 by year’s end.

Everyone wishing to sing, play or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam.

The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.

Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s spacious taproom and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing support for the community.

An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all — young and not so young.

Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website at

More information about Engage Winona can be found at www.engagewinona.org.

Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.

About the H3O Jazz Trio

H3O Jazz Trio features a father and his two sons. Now in their tenth year, the trio began playing together when the younger son, Max, was only 14 years old. Along with older brother Hans on drums and vibes and dad Eric on the piano, the group was asked to play for a private pool party and haven’t stopped since.

H3O Jazz Trio performs a wide variety of jazz styles including original music. They have worked as the rhythm section for numerous area professionals including Minnesota Music Hall of Fame’s Les Fields, The D’Sievers and Dr. John Paulson. Recent appearances include Blooming Grounds Coffeehouse, Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, Rochester City Jazz Fest, Castle Community, Midwest Music Fest, Great River Shakespeare Festival, HBC25’s Artwork Winona, Free Family Concert Series, Winona County Historical Society, Steele County Historical Society, Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Winghaven Pizza Farm, Salem Glen Winery, Merrick State Park, Rhythm by the River in Fountain City, Grace Presbyterian Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Central Lutheran Church, Lutheran Campus Center, Grace Place and many private events. The Winona trio hosts a monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company usually on the third Sunday of every month from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

More information about the H3O Jazz Trio and current calendar can be found on their website at H3OJazz.com.