Q3 Contracting will replace city sidewalks this year at a cost of nearly $190,000 after the Winona City Council accepted the firm's bid Monday.

The city engineer estimated it would cost more than $215,000 to replace sidewalks between Chestnut and Carimona streets.

The Winona sidewalk project splits the city of Winona into 12 sections, with one section per year up for replacement. This year’s section was last up for replacement in 2010.

The project aims to ensure accessible sidewalks that meet Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

By city ordinance, homeowners will be assessed the cost to replace city sidewalks along their properties. The cost can range from $300 to $3,000 per property.

Brian DeFrang, Winona's public works director, said the average homeowner will pay $300 to $600 for their sidewalk replacement.

“There are a few corner lots that had a lot of sidewalk that got into the $2,000 range,” DeFrang said. “But it’s also for the safety of the pedestrians. Everybody’s a sidewalk user.”

Sidewalks that are cracked, sloped or raised are marked for replacement.

“Any sidewalk raised over a half inch is not part of an accessible route,” DeFrang said. “So that’s our criteria.”

The city previously allowed raised sidewalks to be ground down to fit ADA regulations. Sidewalks most commonly are raised from tree roots pushing up the concrete, and grinding is generally considered a temporary fix before complete replacement.

Homeowners have the option to hire a private contractor to replace their sidewalks or let the city’s contractor do the work.

The deadline date for sidewalk replacement is Oct. 31.

DeFrang told the council on Monday the city has never worked with Q3 but the contractors have done a lot of work in Winona, especially for Xcel Energy.

The 2023 sidewalk project will remove and replace sidewalks on 127 properties, with additional curb and gutter replacement when necessary.