HOMER — Town officials decided to leave the fate of the 103-year-old Homer Town Hall in the hands of voters at next March’s annual meeting.

With attendance at Monday's board meeting well beyond the 40 residents allowed into the meeting space, many sat outside on the lawn and steps to the town hall as they sought to save the structure from the wrecking ball.

Doors at either end of the building were left open, as speakers passed around a microphone to share their thoughts with the Homer Township Board during its regular monthly meeting.

The board previously had approved demolition of the building and put the work out for bids. This led to the formation of a petition organized by Homer residents to save the town hall.

None of those who spoke Monday supported the board's previous action.

In addition to plans for the town hall being decided by a vote, petitioners also were able to secure a special meeting with the board that will take place before the end of this year.

“That’ll give us time to start over and get numbers for both the renovation and construction,” said Township Treasurer Kim Skappel. “It’s going to take time to gather. And in the meantime, we did what they wanted. We’re not going to tear down the building.”

Petition organizer JoAn Moham said Monday’s meeting was a partial victory with more work to come.

“The full victory will come when I hear them say we are going to renovate this building,” Moham said. “Today the board was peaceful, willing to work with us, explaining why it happened and giving us the details we didn’t know. It was the way it should be.”

Township board member Pat Prodzinski introduced the motion to bring the town hall’s decision to a vote next year in a move he said was necessary to find a resolution.

“It should be up to the township residents to vote on, not just the people in Homer,” Prodzinski said.

Meeting-goers also requested to start a task force to aid the board’s search for bids and options. The task force, comprised mainly of the group that started the petition, will research options, gather bids and meet with the board until this fall’s special meeting.

The vote next year will decide what the township does with its more than $144,000 in American Rescue Plan Act relief money that had been slated to use for a new town hall. The township has until the end of 2026 to use the money.

“People think everything can be restored,” said Township Board Chairman Harlan Larsen. “Would you rather have a $150,000 new building or stick $150,000 into something like this? To me, it just doesn’t make sense.”

The board said contractors have checked out the building and noticed some deficiencies regarding loose tiles, rotting wood, handicap accessibility and brickwork.

Residents were given 45 minutes during the meeting to talk to the board openly. As the microphone was passed around the room, community members expressed frustration with the board’s previous decision, in optimism to work together with the board, and with emotion about memories tied to the building.

“It’s history,” said Scott Shira to the board. “I don’t want to see it ripped off the map.”

The board also approved the creation of both a Facebook page and a website for the township board to post their meetings, agendas and minutes.

“I think all the work that the residents have put into it has paid off,” said Homer resident Lance Hislop. “I was actually surprised by some of the things the board said they were willing to do and work with us. “