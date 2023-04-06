HOMER — Residents have started a petition to save the 103-year-old Homer Town Hall building from being demolished.

Community members created a Change.org petition, Facebook group and have gathered in-person signatures in an attempt to save the former school building.

Since 1970, the building has been used as the town hall and hosts the township board’s monthly meetings.

JoAn Moham was born and raised in Homer and said she learned the value of the building from both going to school there and the sense of community the building brings.

“Nobody wants to part with that building,” Moham said. “Nor should they have to because it isn’t in disrepair.”

Moham helped start the petition to save the structure after she saw a notice demolition bids in the newspaper.

“That’s how we knew they were doing it,” Moham said. “I held it up in church and got a couple people on board to do what we can to save it. Then it just rolled.”

From hosting in-person petition drives March 31 and April 1 at the Methodist Church across the street from the town hall, Moham said the initial group of 18 concerned Homer residents have gotten 203 in-person signatures. The township has a population of 1,323 people.

“We’re hoping that they will just listen,” said Moham. “Shouldn’t the township people be able to vote for this big expense?”

The town could use its over $144,000 in American Rescue Plan Act relief money to fund the demolition.

Homer Township Treasurer Kim Skappel said the town has since slowed the process.

The Daily News reached out to the listed phone number for every town official earlier this week. Only Skappel provided an emailed response.

“All new building plans are on hold,” Skappel said in response to questions.

Online effort

Scott Shira and his wife started the Save Homer Town Hall/Schoolhouse Facebook group. Scott Shira said the group hopes both in-person and online petitions will get the attention of the township board.

“We’ve had quite a discussion about the building, and the board does not want to hear our side and care that we would like to save the building," he said.

Shira said the building has gotten a new furnace in the last 10 years, a new roof within the last five as well as a new well pump. He questions why money was put into the building just to tear it down.

“Before Monday, March 13th's meeting, they had already decided to tear this down by themselves,” Shira said. “They didn’t ask the public and the townspeople.”

In 2016, citizens of Homer voted against tearing down the old school building.

A Change.org petition to save the Homer town hall and school building has gotten 642 signatures online. Moham said those signatures couldn’t go toward the group’s ability to request a special meeting with the town board because most of the signatures are not Homer residents.