Hope Harbor hosts Celebration of Hope for fifth year in Winona

For the fifth year, Hope Harbor is hosting the Celebration of Hope event at the Whalen’s at Westfield Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Celebration of Hope is an annual event that highlights the supporters of Hope Harbor through an evening of dinner, music, testimony and fellowship.

“We are humbled and excited to be able to move this event to a larger venue. It is exciting to see the awareness of our ministry grow in the Winona area,” said Lael Lemire, site director. “We can’t wait to see how this event continues to grow by bringing awareness to the Winona community and funds to Hope Harbor.”

Sponsorship and proceeds from the evening go directly to operating costs and scholarships for families who are not able to pay full program fees.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and a complimentary dinner and program follow at 6:30 p.m. The event is free but space is limited. Please call (507) 474-6411 to RSVP.

About Hope Harbor

Hope Harbor is a privately funded 501 (c)(3) nonprofit operating as a Christian ministry, serving and reconciling teens and families. Hope Harbor has served families with teens in need at its Marshall location since 2005, expanding into Winona in 2017 and Parker, South Dakota, in 2019.