Hope Lutheran High School Student of the Week

Sophi Palubicki is the daughter of Jason and Jessica Palubicki. She has three siblings, Graci, Isaac and Conor.

Sophi describes herself as shy, nice and caring, and tries her best at everything. Her favorite subject is math, and she likes taking pictures and listening to music. Her favorite thing to do in her spare time is spend time with her family and friends. Her parents are her role models.

Sophi's favorite Bible verse is Joshua 1:9, which she likes because it is a good reminder that God is with you everywhere you go. Her favorite thing about LHS is how close everyone is and how much fun Hope LHS can be.

