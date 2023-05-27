Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Demand for almost all types of housing — from for-sale homes to general occupancy rentals to senior units — is expected to increase until 2027 in Winona County, according to a county-commissioned housing needs analysis.

An aging population, declining college enrollments and the need to maintain historic housing stock are among local pressures affecting the housing market, while national trends, including a slowdown of construction since the Great Recession, add to the crunch.

Grant Martin, principal at LOCi Consulting, and Jeff Miller, associate with Hoisington Koegler Group Inc., presented the study’s initial findings Wednesday to the Winona County Economic Development Authority.

“A lot of the housing demand is driven by shifts in different demographics,” said Martin.

Winona County, along with the cities of Winona, Goodview, Lewiston and St. Charles, requested a housing study earlier this year to inform the 2024 Winona County Comprehensive Plan.

A full report, slated to be released in August or September, will contain more in-depth information regarding housing demand, identify regulatory and zoning challenges to new development, and make recommendations on how local government could proceed.

Aging population

The report forecasts Winona County’s population will decrease by 200 people between 2022 and 2027, landing at just over 49,000 in 2027, while the number of households is expected to increase by 60. Projected household growth is mainly concentrated among residents aged 65 and over.

The population estimates closely match projections by the Minnesota State Demographic Center, a state agency that provides demographic data to the state. Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower said the county’s population is forecast to slowly decline through 2040 because the bulk of the current population is above the age of 55.

“We’ve got the reality of this aging population; it just means it’s a population that doesn’t grow as quickly or at all,” said Brower.

Housing aimed at seniors is projected to be the most in-demand type of housing between 2022 and 2027, with an estimated demand of 380 to 430 units. Affordable senior housing, targeting seniors who make below 50% of the area market income, is projected to generate the most demand of any housing type.

“What happens in those years, it’s hard to say, but what kind of transition we see as that group moves out of senior housing and a new group that moves in that’s significantly smaller is a challenge,” said Martin.

Student enrollment

Winona County is projected to maintain a high percentage of residents in their early 20s who are largely college students, which shapes the number of renting households in the city of Winona and the county at large.

Renters make up over 30% of households in Winona County and 40% in the city of Winona, while the state average sits at 27.7% of households.

Wednesday’s presentation forecast declining enrollment at Winona State University. Enrollment is also declining at Saint Mary’s University and Minnesota State College Southeast as part of a national trend, said Miller.

Citing interviews with university staff, Martin said student preference drives the majority of Winona State University students to live off campus.

With falling enrollment, the future of rental housing aimed at students is also uncertain, and something the county should monitor, Martin and audience members agreed.

“How will the student market, that is pretty much a segmented market within Winona right now, start to evolve and change and start to become more of a general occupancy rental market as that demand declines for students?” said Martin.

Affordability

The housing needs analysis highlights a tight market for renters and homeowners alike in the county.

Winona County’s rental market had a 1.7% vacancy rate in the first quarter of 2023, below the state average of 6.4% and the industry-accepted equilibrium of 5%. There is no vacancy for affordable housing aimed at those making 50% or less of the area median income.

Cost-burdened renters — those who pay more than 30% of their income in rent — make up 44% of renters. Extremely cost-burdened renters, who pay more than 50% of their income on rent, make up 17%.

Demand for general occupancy rental units is estimated for 190 to 240 units, largely driven by market-rate apartments with any number of rooms.

Houses in a group of southeast Minnesota counties stayed on the market for an average of 31 days, according to the report.

“That is very low, and it reflects the fact that there is just a lot less inventory on the market than there has been,” said Martin.

Median sales of existing homes in 2022 were just over $200,000, while new home sales had median sale prices of nearly $335,000 for townhomes and $455,000 for single family homes.

Given current rates of building permits and residential lots, there are enough lots for 2.5 to 3 years of building, but new housing is expected to have high price points. Household growth is only expected to increase for those making between $75,000 and $200,000, according to the analysis.

The report estimates that newly constructed entry-level homes will start at $275,000, requiring an income of $95,000 to afford without paying more than 30% of income to housing costs. The 2022 median income for Winona County is just over $69,000, according to the report.

“Entry-level first-time home buyers can’t afford ($275,000),” said Martin. “What we’re trying to forecast is if you’re going to build new construction to supply housing, this is what’s being generated right now.”

The report estimates demand for over 300 for-sale houses, largely driven by demand for entry-level single family homes.

Several audience members at the meeting suggested the analysis examine demand for existing housing stock selling at more affordable prices and special-purpose credit programs that prioritize buyers with limited income.

“It would be wise to include some aspects of the value of preserving those naturally occurring affordable homes, especially when we see a lot of demolition happening on homes like that,” said Amanda Hedlund, executive director of Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County.

Structures built before 1980 make up over 60% of housing in Winona County, and structures built before 1940 make up around 30%, according to the housing needs analysis.