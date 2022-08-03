Houston County Fair loses carnival to high gas prices, lack of laborers

The Houston County Fair, set for August 17-21 in Caledonia, will not have a touring carnival this year.
The fair posted on its Facebook page that because of high fuel prices and lack of laborers, its carnival has recently cancelled.
"With very short notice and no other carnivals available to book for the 2022 fair, we have booked inflatables, a rock wall, pony rides, gaming station and mini golf for the kids to do," the fair's post continued.
"We are working hard on booking other activities. Please watch
our page for further updates."
Touring the River Valley: Houston County
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water surrounded by greenery in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the rolling hills in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills that define Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Landscape
Pictured is some of the green landscape in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hill
Pictured is one of the numerous hills in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is one of the many small body of waters in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Houston artwork
A mural on a business in Houston features the county's iconic topography.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
International Owl Center
The International Owl Center in Houston is home to a number of live owls who "work" as educators.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Houston sign
Pictured in the distance is the city of Houston's name on a nearby hill.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in the distance in Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Road
Houston County's roads lead visitors on a winding path through bluffs and valleys.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is one of the many farms that call Houston County home.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Creek
A creek winds its way through the lush greenery of Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Playground
Pictured are children playing at a playground in Beaver Creek Valley State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills that fill Houston County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Driving through Beaver Creek Valley State Park
