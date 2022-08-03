Houston County Fair loses carnival to high gas prices, lack of laborers

The Houston County Fair, set for August 17-21 in Caledonia, will not have a touring carnival this year.

The fair posted on its Facebook page that because of high fuel prices and lack of laborers, its carnival has recently cancelled.

"With very short notice and no other carnivals available to book for the 2022 fair, we have booked inflatables, a rock wall, pony rides, gaming station and mini golf for the kids to do," the fair's post continued.

"We are working hard on booking other activities. Please watch our page for further updates."