I-90 closed to the west at Albert Lea because of poor driving conditions

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea will clase at 2 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. I-90 remains open to the east from Albert Lea to Wisconsin.

The closure is occurring again as blowing snow and poor visibility has increased west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border.

Blowing snow is causing drifting and poor visibility across the region. Also, I-35 in Iowa is listed by the Iowa Department of Transportation as No Travel Advised. Drifting snow on I-35 and poor visibility in southern Minnesota has been increasing at this hour.

MnDOT will announce the highway’s reopening via its Twitter page: www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast and the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

For state highway road conditions in Minnesota, go to www.511mn.org, call 511 or visit mndot.gov/.

