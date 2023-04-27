Nearly a month after she disappeared, Winona police searching for Madeline Kingsbury are asking property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties to provide information about any old structures on their land.

Police encouraged landowners to report wells from before 1925, old homesteads and old windmills or windmill bases or any sinkholes that would be accessible by car.

The information police are asking for is not included in available records and could lead to new searches. Landowners can report these items by emailing search@co.winona.mn.us.

“We’re just trying to dive deeper,” said Winona Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen. “We’re focusing on that area and trying to cover all the bases.”

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and the father of her children took their two kids to daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

After returning to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.

Law enforcement is partnering with Kingsbury’s family to request property owners in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties place a blue check mark in an easily-visible location if they consent to having their property searched by volunteers.

Search volunteers will only look for Kingsbury, signs of a disturbance, or something out of the ordinary, police said. Volunteers will not enter any homes or other structures on the property and police said they would follow all state and local laws and postings on the property.

Before entering a property with a blue checkmark, police said volunteers would confirm with the property owner that a search is OK. Once searched, volunteers will tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox or post letting others know the property has been checked. Landowners whose property has already been searched can tie a blue ribbon outside to inform others.

Emergency management officials have encouraged volunteers to be safe when searching properties by not searching alone or in dangerous areas, and to not enter water. They do not want volunteers to get lost or hurt, which would take resources away from the search for Kingsbury.

Police said tips continue to come in daily through Crime Stoppers.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information that leads police to Kingsbury.

Law enforcement have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with possible information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302.

To give a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.