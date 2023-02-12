Influenza hospitalizations and deaths in the state are quickly declining as each week passes by, after Minnesota saw an early peak in November.

According to the most recent data released by the Minnesota Department of Health, there were only 16 hospitalizations related to influenza during the week ending on Feb. 4.

Those 16 add to the 3,220 hospitalizations so far this season in the state -- with a large number happening in November, when some weeks saw more than 500.

This influenza season's high peak and quick drop-off in hospitalizations came weeks earlier than that of any flu season in the past five years.

Deaths related to influenza have seen a similar decrease in recent months in the state.

So far this influenza season, there have been 144 deaths recorded in the state -- none of which have been children, according to MDH.

As for in Winona specifically, Tina Glenzinski, director of primary care at Winona Health, shared on Wednesday, "Here at Winona Health we’re currently seeing very little flu-related hospitalization and not many flu cases in the clinic either – especially in the past month. Our caregivers continue to encourage good hand washing and avoiding being around others when sick. We’ve administered approximately 7,250 flu vaccinations this season."

For more information about influenza season in Minnesota, visit health.state.mn.us.

For information about how to get vaccinated at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-3650.