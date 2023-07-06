The Winona City Council approved a proposal Monday from SEH Inc. to design a phosphorus removal and thickening system at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The $460,000 plan would allow for the project to be bid in February or March of next year, keeping the city on pace to meet the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s phosphorus removal mandates.

The entire project will cost about $16 million with a deadline of 2026 for completion.

Brian DeFrang, Winona’s public works director, told the council Monday there are two grants the city is applying for to help fund the project, with one offering $7 million in aid and the other $8 million.

“If we are successful on both of them, the project becomes pretty reasonable for citizens of Winona,” DeFrang said. “If it’s not, we do have it in our rate structure to fund it through our rate structure.”

The city is only mandated to reduce phosphorus for the summer months of the year, when phosphorus levels are high.

“I’m assuming in the future, that’ll change to where it is year round,” DeFrang said.

The project will lower most of the phosphorus discharged from the Winona Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“There’s a couple processes we’re looking at right now,” DeFrang said. “Not sure what one we’ll go with, maybe alum or something that actually reduces the phosphorus load through the system.”

Phosphorus at the treatment plant comes from human waste and ends up in sludge that is taken to farming fields where it is dug in, reducing the chance of runoff into a waterway.

DeFrang said the city has piloted both a chemical and biological flocculant for removal — alum and hemp product, respectively — that binds with the phosphorus, makes it heavier so it sinks to the bottom, then is separated from the wastewater.

“$16 million will be the final product, but what we’re doing right now is at the $100,000 level to see if it’s going to work on a larger scale,” DeFrang said.

A talking point when considering the pros and cons of either treatment is the ability to stop treatment when needed and how much sludge is produced.

“The alum produces a lot more sludge so we’ll have to take a lot more trips to the farm fields. The biological waste doesn’t produce as much sludge so it’s got a benefit that way,” DeFrang said. “But you can’t just turn it on or turn it off like you can with alum; you’d basically be doing it year round.”

With SEH Inc. now authorized to begin design and pilot tests at the treatment plant, the plans are scheduled to be submitted Nov. 1 to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for review.