International Owl Center offers free admission during Minnesota Neighbor Weekend

If you appreciate owls and reside in Houston, Winona or Fillmore counties, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy the International Owl Center for free Saturday and Sunday.

While the annual Minnesota Neighbor Weekend was started in 2015 in response to lower numbers of visitors during the winter, when tourism falls off, there is much more to the opportunity than simply raising attendance.

“We also want to make sure that the local people have a special excuse to come and visit, because local people, wherever you are, tend not to do the things that are in their area. They go elsewhere, unless their relatives are visiting,” Karla Bloem, executive director at the International Owl Center, said.

She said it also helps eliminate cost barriers that might be in place for locals who want to visit the center.

The weekend will include live owl programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., which are often quite popular.

Bloem said these programs might end up with standing room only, so she recommends arriving early.

The programs are based on who is in the audience, Bloem said. She said that if the audience is a mix of ages, the program often chosen focuses on how to identify different types of owls.