International Owl Center offers free admission during Minnesota Neighbor Weekend

The audience will be able to enjoy listening to different owl sounds and what characteristics the creatures have, learning what matches each type of owl. There will be opportunities for visitors to practice owl calls also.

The visitors will be able to test their skills after the program with a short quiz.

Live owls Ruby the Great Horned Owl, Uhu the Eurasian Eagle Owl, Piper the American Barn Owl and JR the Eastern Screech-Owl are included in the programs.

Away from the programs, attendees will have access to many different resources to learn about owls more in depth. They can enjoy seeing owl artwork, touchable wings and tails, eggs, skulls and more.

“Most people really, really enjoy coming because you can’t just get up in the morning and say, ‘Well, I’m going to go out and see some owls today in the wild.’ I mean, very, very, very few people ever are in a situation where they can do that,” Bloem said.

“They’re so secretive that you just really don’t get to experience them much otherwise. So, having an owl center where you can come and see four live animals is pretty amazing for people,” she said.