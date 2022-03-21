International Owl Center's first Ukrainian art auction a rousing success

CARSON BABBINI
Winona Daily News
With its first Ukrainian art auction in the books, the International Owl Center announced it raised $100,052 for UNICEF to aid in their relief efforts in the Ukraine.
Of the total, $95,152 was the winning bids on the artwork. There were 59 pieces up for bidding in this first auction, which ran from March 17 through March 20, closing at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The top pieces sold for $8,005, $7,660 and $7,505. The center's executive director Karla Bloem said she was "
utterly blown away by the interest and generosity of everyone who participated" in an email sent out Sunday after the closing of the first auction. " Who knew that all the wonderful kids' owl art in our storage could wind up in loving homes where people will truly care for and be concerned about the individual artists, while making a substantial sum of money to help the kids in Ukraine?" Bloem said.
The second auction will begin Wednesday and will end on Sunday, March 27. Bloem said they were planning on having at least two more auctions, as the center has over 200 more pieces of art, along with a set of 20 greeting cards the center plans to make. collection. All of the proceeds of the auctions will be donated to UNICEF, and Bloem added that the center plans to try to contact the children and schools to update them on how much money their art raised. Some of those cards will stay in the center's
Bloem did emphasize that many of the schools that participated are in eastern Ukraine, so they aren't sure if they'll be able to reach them. For more information about the International Owl Center, visit
https://www.internationalowlcenter.org/.
