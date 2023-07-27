Eighth-grade students and their parents who are interested in learning about the student cultural exchange between Winona and sister city Misato, Japan, can attend an informational session Aug. 2.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Bell Art Room at the Winona Public Library, according to a press release. The application process begins immediately after the meeting, and student ambassadors will be announced Aug. 18.

More information is available at www.winonaifa.org, or people can email WIFA chair Michelle Alexander at michellewifa@gmail.com.