Jazz concert to feature Sam Miltich and Chris Bates

Sam Miltich and Chris Bates will present “The Improvised Life: Exploring Intersections of Mental Health & Creativity through Jazz,” 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Winona Arts Center, 228 E. Fifth St.

The concert will feature an evening of original compositions and improvisations of gypsy jazz musicians, highlighting cultural contributions of famous artists with mental illness and inspiring hope through Miltich’s own story and original compositions.

Miltich has played with Hot Club of San Francisco and toured internationally with the world-renowned Robin Nolan Trio. He has performed at Lincoln Center in New York City for the Django Reinhardt All Star Tour and has won numerous awards.

Bates is a bassist of formidable talent. Having worked professionally for 25 years across all spectrums of the musical landscape, he continues to be a driving force in the Minnesota music scene. He was awarded a McKnight Composer’s Fellowship for his writing with Motion Poet’s and is busy with several bands and has had many recordings.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Hardt’s music, 115 E. Third St., until 4 p.m. Dec., or on Eventbrite. Coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. and concert begins at 7 p.m.

Masks are recommended but not required.

For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.