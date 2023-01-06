Jazz Jam starts new year supporting Friends of the Winona Public Library

The Island City Jazz Jams return for a fifth season on January 15 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. with all donations supporting the Friends of the Winona Public Library.

Donations will be tripled by H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company.

From volunteering and creating public awareness to encouraging gifts, the Friends of the Winona Public Library value, support, and champion Winona’s jewel – the public library.

As of December, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $20,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The December Jazz Jam donated $900 to Engage Winona’s Giving Campaign 2022.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.

An up-to-date schedule is available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.

