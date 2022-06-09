Jazz Jam to benefit River Arts Alliance

The June 19 Jazz Jam will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Island City Brewing.

This month’s Jazz Jam fundraiser recipient is the River Arts Alliance (RAA). This vital area nonprofit supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. Flutistry, a River Arts Alliance member, will be featured guests along with all the other “jammers” sitting in with H3O.

Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $13,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The May Jazz Jam set a new record by donating nearly $1,500 to the Winona Outdoor Collaborative.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

