Jazz Jam to benefit Winona Afghan Support Network

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday November 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. will benefit the Winona Afghan Support Network.

All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O Jazz Trio.

The Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN) is a community coalition that started meeting during the late summer of 2021 to support Afghan refugees in their transition to creating a home in the United States.

Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with nearly $18,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The October Jazz Jam donated $665 to the Sandbar Storytelling Festival

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.

An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young

