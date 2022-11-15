Jazz Jam to benefit Winona Afghan Support Network

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on Sunday November 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. will benefit the Winona Afghan Support Network.
All donations will be matched by Island City Brewing and H3O Jazz Trio.
The Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN) is a community coalition that started meeting during the late summer of 2021 to support Afghan refugees in their transition to creating a home in the United States.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with nearly $18,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The October Jazz Jam donated $665 to the Sandbar Storytelling Festival
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
An up-to-date schedule is available at H3OJazz.com.
H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young
The Foo Fighters had been scheduled to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival but they cancelled all of their tour dates following their drummer Taylor's death on 25 March. The Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in to replace them and made sure to honour Taylor during their set. The band's drummer Chad Smith had "Taylor" written on his bass drum, surrounded by a hawk silhouette similar to the tattoo Taylor had on his arm. At one point, Chad addressed the crowd and revealed Taylor's wife Alison and bandmate Dave Grohl were watching from the wings.
Wynton Marsalis has done just about everything in the world of music. One thing he hasn't, however, is team up his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with a college marching band. Until now. "I've never seen a jazz band like ours play with a marching band, where the actual music we're playing is integrated into the music the band is playing," Marsalis said during one of his many stops this week in Ann Arbor, where the Grammy and Pulitzer winner is taking part in a week-long residency at the University of Michigan. On Thursday, the 60-year-old and members of the JLCO strode onto the Michigan Marching Band's practice field, and rehearsed for Saturday's show during the Michigan football team's game against Penn State at the 107,000-seat Michigan Stadium. The legendary trumpeter opened with a solo that was met with raucous applause from those who packed the field. When the rehearsal ended, Marsalis was surrounded by band members and others who waited patiently to pose for a picture with him. The University Musical Society, a nonprofit affiliated with the University of Michigan and one of the oldest performing arts presenters in the country, brought Marsalis and his Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to southeast Michigan for the residency. It includes a pair of concerts at the school's Hill Auditorium as well as masterclasses and workshops. Plus, a performance for K-12 students and a visit to a federal prison. And, of course, the halftime show at the Big House. "Hopefully, you are going to win the game. We know the music is going to be good," Marsalis said during a lecture/discussion earlier in the week at the Michigan Theater. AP video shot by Mike Householder
10 musical acts performing at the first Lake Geneva Jazz Fest
Zydefunk
Zydefunk plays the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest May 21. One of its members, Charlie Wooten, is performing during the ultimate jazz jams May 20 and 21.

Underground Sound Jazz
Underground Sound Jazz is one several performers scheduled to play the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest in May.

Four Star Brass Band
Check out the Four Star Brass Band May 21 at Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

Ludy and the Tunes
Ludy and the Tunes is also playing the first Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

Extra Crispy Brass Band
Watch the Extra Crispy Brass Band May 20, opening day of Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

Kal Bergendahl Project
Jazz and funk are part of the Kal Bergendahl Project sound. The group will perform May 21 at the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

Corey Ledet
Corey Ledet plays May 20 at Lake Geneva Jazz Fest, the first outdoor event of the season at Lake Geneva House of Music.

Big Style Brass Band
Big Style Brass Band plays May 21 at the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

Arsene Delay
Arsene Delay performs May 22 at the Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.

Yves Francois
Yves Francois will be returning to the House of Music for Lake Geneva Jazz Fest. The trumpeter and band leader will play the event May 20.

