The hundreds of area residents who were looking forward to seeing Jennette McCurdy at Winona State University next month received heartbreaking news recently.

McCurdy canceled her visit to the Winona campus due to a change in her schedule, WSU announced.

The visit will not be rescheduled, WSU shared, as "the artist was not interested in a new date due to scheduling challenges."

The visit, called "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy," was almost sold out with over 800 tickets having already been purchased by the time of the cancelation.

It's no surprise that the McCurdy visit was a popular attraction for the community, as many college-aged students and other Winonans may have grown up watching the hit show "iCarly" on Nickelodeon, which McCurdy starred on from 2007 to 2012 before continuing her career on the spin-off "Sam & Cat" from 2013 to 2014.

McCurdy recently renewed her status as a household name when she released her highly-anticipated memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," which included her sharing about her life and the challenges she faced as a child actor.

All ticketholders automatically received a refund to the card that they used to purchase tickets for the event.