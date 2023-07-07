Donations from this month's Jazz Jam, which will be held on July 16, will go to Winona Volunteer Services to help its food shelf restock and distribute food this summer, according to a press release.

The event — put on by H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company as part of the Open Your Heart Challenge, which benefits food shelves across the state — will also help WVS get a proportional grant award based on what is collected locally.

Last year, WVS raised $9,198 from community donors and received $365.51 as their proportional match from Open Your Heart.

In May of this year, 903 households visited the WVS Food Shelf and received an average of 56 pounds of food each visit. WVS distributed a total of 234,909 pounds of food during the first five months of 2023.

This month's Jazz Jam is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 16 at Island City Brewing. Island City and H3O will both match all donations at the event.

To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $35,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The June Jam raised over $1,900 for the River Valley Raptors.