The Winona-based Black youth organization Our Voices is hosting a two-day community celebration of Juneteenth on June 16 and 17.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the freeing of enslaved humans in the United States.

After a successful celebration last year, Our Voices founder LaShara Morgan hopes to bring awareness, education and fun to the community with two events across two days.

“Our Voices loves the idea of bringing the community together for good food, poetry, dance and music,” Morgan said.

The first event is a book and supply drive with food, games and prizes from 1-4 p.m. on Friday at the Maplewood Community Center.

Morgan said the education part of the Juneteenth celebration is integral.

“When I talk about it with other people, I hear that it’s something they’ve never heard of. It’s shocking, but to some extent it’s not because a lot of our history isn’t taught in school,” Morgan said. “So I want both days to be for learning something new and without judgment. This is a learning opportunity, as well as having fun and coming together as a community.”

Saturday is the big cultural celebration that features performances by Our Voices youth starting at 3 p.m. at Windom Park.

Morgan said Saturday’s event will have free food, games, and many local resources from within the community like Winona Area Public Schools Herky Bus.

“We’ll have resources tabling that have information to give out to the community that a lot of community members don’t know about,” Morgan said. “Again, it’s going to be another fun educational day.”

The celebrations are all about coming together as a community, Morgan said. There’s laughter, music, and art with people meeting new people and making memories together.

“Juneteenth is the day for all of us to come together. It’s all of our history, not just a White person’s holiday or just for Black people,” Morgan said. “It’s American history and something that needs to be known and celebrated by all.”

Our Voices was founded by Morgan in 2017.

“Having kids in the school district and hearing stories from their friends, stories of heartache, about racial bullying and feeling overlook and not taken seriously, I wanted to give them a safe space to be themselves— to be able to talk freely about things they’re going through and the things that make them happy,” Morgan said.

The organization meets weekly and has been going strong since its inception.

“By getting together, a lot of the kids realized they were very artistic,” Morgan said. “They are a family unit now and it’s their place and their space.”