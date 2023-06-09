A mobile legal aid office will travel to 19 locations across southeast Minnesota from Thursday, June 15 through Friday, June 23, providing free legal information, resources and referrals.

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services staff on the Justice Bus provides free services on civil legal matters including housing, family law and economic justice issues including government benefits.

The organization serves low-income people and seniors, although no screening takes place at the bus.

Justice Bus stops Thursday, June 15: Mabel: Public Library, 110 E. Newburg Ave., 9-11 a.m.

Caledonia: SEMCAC, 138 E. Main St., 12-2 p.m.

La Crescent: Food Shelf, 436 6th St. S, 3- 5 p.m. Friday, June 16: Lake City: Public Library, 201 S. High St., 9-11 a.m.

Plainview: Community Center, 346 W. Broadway, 12-2 p.m.

St. Charles: Hometown Resource Center: 1244 Whitewater Ave, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Winona: Juneteenth Celebration, Windom Park, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20th: Preston: St. Anthony Street and Fillmore Street, 9-11 a.m.

Chatfield: Public Library, 314 Main St. S., 12-2 p.m.

Stewartville: Public Library, 110 2nd St SE, 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21st: Red Wing: Public Library, 225 East Ave, 9-11 a.m.

Zumbrota: Public Library, 100 West Ave, 12-2 p.m.

Kasson: Workforce Center, 504 Mantorville Ave S, 3-5 p.m. Thursday, June 22nd: Owatonna : Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St., 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Austin: Welcome Center, 105 1st St. SE, 1-3 p.m.

Ellendale: United Methodist Church, 200 6th St. N, from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 23rd: Faribault: Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Circle, 9-11 a.m.

Kenyon: Public Library, 709 2nd St., 12-2 p.m.

Northfield: Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

"Anybody that comes to us with any kind of a legal question, we're there to try guide them, either give them information or inform them where they can go to get help for that issue," said Jocylyn Poehler, attorney with the organization.

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services does not directly work with criminal law, but does handle expungements on a limited basis.

"The level of help we can give them at the Justice Bus is going to depend on a lot of factors such as how busy we are, how complicated the legal matter is," said Poehler.

Legal professionals at the bus will provide information to set up later appointments if the organization can provide additional services or representation.

The Justice Bus tour covers rural communities across 33 counties to bring awareness to Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services and provide access to legal aid. The organization has an office in Winona.

"We're really trying to expand people's knowledge that we exist and we're here to help them," said Poehler.