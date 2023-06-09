A mobile legal aid office will travel to 19 locations across southeast Minnesota from Thursday, June 15 through Friday, June 23, providing free legal information, resources and referrals.
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services staff on the Justice Bus provides free services on civil legal matters including housing, family law and economic justice issues including government benefits.
The organization serves low-income people and seniors, although no screening takes place at the bus.
"Anybody that comes to us with any kind of a legal question, we're there to try guide them, either give them information or inform them where they can go to get help for that issue," said Jocylyn Poehler, attorney with the organization.
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services does not directly work with criminal law, but does handle expungements on a limited basis.
"The level of help we can give them at the Justice Bus is going to depend on a lot of factors such as how busy we are, how complicated the legal matter is," said Poehler.
Legal professionals at the bus will provide information to set up later appointments if the organization can provide additional services or representation.
The Justice Bus tour covers rural communities across 33 counties to bring awareness to Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services and provide access to legal aid. The organization has an office in Winona.
"We're really trying to expand people's knowledge that we exist and we're here to help them," said Poehler.